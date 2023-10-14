She’s Considering Divorcing Her Husband Because He Tries To Control How She Cuts Her Hair, As Well As Other Aspects Of Her Appearance

This woman and her husband have been together for two years and married for five months. According to her, he is a great guy, too.

But, she has one main issue with their relationship. Apparently, her husband is way too controlling when it comes to her appearance.

Their most recent disagreement centered around her hair, which she wanted to cut short. Her husband doesn’t want her to do that ever again, though.

“And he doesn’t just have a preference. He just straight up says, ‘Don’t do it, or I will be very upset!'” she detailed.

For context, she and her husband actually met when she had short hair, and her husband obviously still kept pursuing her. But, she has since grown it out– which was mostly just to please him.

Still, she cannot help but look at photos of herself with short hair and miss how she looked.

“I’ve been cutting my hair short since I was 10 years old. My hair is a big part of who I am, and I feel like I am compromising on such a big part of my identity just because of my husband,” she explained.

Not to mention, the issue isn’t just about her hair, either. In general, she feels extremely restricted when it comes to her own personal style. She admitted that she is afraid to wear anything that might be considered “too out there” because her husband may have an opinion or even make fun of her.

That’s why she restrains herself and only wears trendy items that her husband likes on other people. But honestly, she is sick of dealing with it and just wants to be supported.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.