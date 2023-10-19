She’s Considering Kicking Her Childhood Best Friend Out Of Her Bridal Party Just A Few Days Before Her Wedding Because Her Friend “Completely Failed” To Fulfill Her Duties

While it’s no secret that being a bridesmaid can be stressful, it’s the worst if you’re a bride and you ask your bridesmaid to do the bare minimum for your wedding, and they still don’t do it.

One woman is considering kicking her childhood friend out of her bridal party just days before her wedding because she really dropped the ball on her duties.

She’s 26 and will be getting married to her boyfriend very soon. They’ve been engaged for two years, and she’s been planning her special day for over a year.

She has a childhood friend named Allie, who’s 27. Although Allie can be very self-centered and has her rude moments, she still values her as a friend because of their long history. Six months after she got engaged, she asked Allie to be one of her bridesmaids, and she accepted.

“I knew we had our ups and downs, but I have always cared deeply for her despite her ways,” she said.

“She was excited and always saying how she was so happy to be able to help when it comes time.”

When she began planning her wedding with plenty of time in advance, she gave Allie very few tasks and didn’t ask her for too much money.

However, the week before the wedding, she discovered Allie had decided to uproot her life. Her boyfriend purchased an RV, and she moved in with him. Allie spent money on two expensive tattoos, has been eating out constantly, and has made a lot of reckless purchases.

“We are now two days out, and she had just told me, at midnight, that she simply can’t afford to come to my bachelorette party, nor can she come to get her nails done,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.