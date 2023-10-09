She’s Discussing The Downside Of Dating That Nobody Really Talks About While Mourning The Loss Of Her Favorite Water Bottle

When it comes to the topic of dating, most people focus on the emotional risk of putting yourself out there or the struggle of finding someone compatible on a dating app.

But one thing that hardly anyone brings up is that when you’re dating someone, it’s far too easy to lose your most prized possessions in the other person’s car or at their house.

TikToker Cierra (@cierralikeseggs) is discussing a downside of dating that nobody really talks about while mourning the loss of her precious water bottle.

According to Cierra, the worst part about dating is the inevitable loss of your stuff, whether it’s your favorite sweater you left behind at his house that accidentally got donated or a cute piece of jewelry that’s probably hiding in a crevice somewhere.

You’ll never see those items again, and you’ll have to find some way to make peace with that. Sure, you could always buy a replacement. But honestly, it’s just not the same.

A few years ago, Cierra went on a drive-in movie date. The weather was hot, so of course, she brought her favorite water bottle to stay hydrated.

The water bottle was printed with a marble pattern, shaped like a teardrop, and had a wooden top. Cierra bought it on sale at Urban Outfitters.

“I was so proud of it. It belonged to a museum like it was a work of art. If they make it again, they should send it to me,” she declared.

After the movie was over, Cierra’s date dropped her off at home. Unfortunately, she had forgotten her water bottle in his car.

