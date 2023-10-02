She’s Forcing Her Husband To Choose Between Her And His Girl Best Friend After He Drunkenly Admitted To Having Feelings For Her

In this woman’s experience, she has always felt uneasy about staying friendly with people she has had a romantic attraction to, people who used to have a crush on her, or people who she used to have some sort of relationship with while she was dating someone else.

From her perspective, remaining friends with people with whom she’s had a history would be both illogical and unfair to her current partner. However, she acknowledges that not everyone feels the same way, and some people may be more comfortable with these situations.

Since the beginning of her relationship with her now-husband, she has expressed her views. She felt like it was particularly relevant since he had a female best friend.

Now, she and her husband have been married for two years and together for five years total.

“It’s always a fight to get my husband to cut things off with his ‘girl best friend,'” she said.

In her opinion, the friendship between her husband and his friend seems quite unbalanced. While her husband is constantly contacting his friend to vent about his marriage problems, his friend, on the other hand, only contacts him when she’s experiencing loneliness or needs something in particular from him.

“It’s almost like she’s a necessity in his life, and he can’t go on without her,” she explained.

Understandably, she’s tired of constantly fighting with her husband about this, and she’s frustrated that he doesn’t seem to care that his friendship with this woman makes her extremely uneasy.

“One time, after some drinking, he admitted he used to have feelings for her, though I’ve always been uncomfortable with the relationship far before he confessed this,” she shared.

