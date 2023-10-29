She’s Furious Because Her Niece Blew Out Her Daughter’s Birthday Candles And Ruined Her Daughter’s Fifth Birthday Party

This woman’s daughter’s fifth birthday was two days ago.

The day was busy and chaotic, but she wanted her daughter to have a fantastic birthday.

Before her daughter’s birthday, she and her husband let their family know that they wanted to have a birthday party since they hadn’t thrown her a party last year.

While planning the party, her daughter asked if she could invite some of her friends, and she agreed.

Her daughter planned out the whole day, and she and her husband had to make sure to purchase all of the birthday supplies they’d need.

Since their house wasn’t large enough to hold all their party guests, they decided that they would set everything up in the backyard.

On her daughter’s birthday, her mother and aunts arrived at their house, and her husband went to pick up his mother from the airport. His mother flew from Guatemala for the party.

After her husband’s sisters also got to their house, they took her daughter shopping before the party started.

“My sister arrived with her children. I don’t want to sound like a mean aunt, but her children are bad, disrespectful, and unconcerned about others. She stands by and lets them get away with everything,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.