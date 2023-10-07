She’s Furious That Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Hasn’t Been Contributing Equally To Her Stepdaughter’s Care Because Now She And Her Husband Have To Wait Before Having Kids Together

This woman’s husband has a 5-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Before they got married, her husband and his ex-girlfriend appeared to be on civil terms and were able to co-parent efficiently.

“I’ve always said I wouldn’t date men with children (I don’t have any children of my own yet) because I didn’t want that extra baggage, but to be honest, it was their co-parenting relationship that put my mind at ease to be comfortable with the idea of being serious with him,” she said.

While she deeply cares about her husband and stepdaughter, her husband’s ex-girlfriend has become increasingly difficult.

Before she and her husband began dating, her husband and his ex-girlfriend each contributed half to the expenses related to their daughter.

When they had this arrangement in place, there weren’t any issues, but once in a while, an unexpected expense would come up, and her husband didn’t mind covering the full cost in these situations.

Over this past summer, her husband’s ex-girlfriend was hoping to take a two-week vacation out of the country. So, she asked her husband if he could pay all of the expenses for their daughter during that time.

Immediately, he agreed to this, but when he thought about it later, he realized that his ex-girlfriend had made this request numerous times over the past several months.

“All of a sudden, she’s unable to pay her portion of their daughter’s expenses,” she explained.

