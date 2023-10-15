She’s Furious That Her Sister’s Wedding Date Got Moved Because Her Best Friend Already Changed Their Wedding Date So She Can Attend Both, But Her Sister Just Booked The Same Weekend Again

Next year, this woman’s sister and best friend are getting married.

She and her sister live in the United States, while her best friend lives in the Philippines.

Coincidentally, both her sister and best friend had their wedding dates set for October 5 the following year.

In June, she let them both know about this.

Even though she would obviously love to attend both of their weddings, she told her best friend that she would have to prioritize her sister’s wedding.

“Jokingly, I said that I could attend if she moved her wedding to a different date,” she said.

Her friend told her that because she really wanted her to be able to attend, she would move her wedding date.

A couple of weeks later, her friend reached out to let her know that her wedding date was now set for October 19 of next year.

“I thanked her and was touched that she moved dates just so I could attend the wedding. I told my sister about it. For the past couple of months, I’ve been telling my family that I’m attending two weddings next year, both in October and in different countries,” she explained.

