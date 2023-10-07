She’s Giving Her Boyfriend A Year And A Half To Decide If He Wants Kids, And If He Doesn’t, Then He Will Lose Her As His Girlfriend

This 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend, also 20, have been dating for a year.

Before becoming a couple, they hooked up, which eventually led to them deciding to be in an exclusive relationship.

She and her boyfriend had known each other during high school, and they had some mutual friends, so he wasn’t someone she’d just met randomly.

Right when they started dating, she made it clear that she wanted to have children one day, and this would be a dealbreaker for her if the other person didn’t want children.

In response, her boyfriend said that he felt the same way and added that he wanted to make sure he was more established financially before starting a family, and she felt like this was reasonable.

According to her life plan, she would like to have children in about five years or so, but even though she isn’t ready to have children yet, she obviously wants to make sure that the person she’s dating has similar life goals.

After her boyfriend said that he also wanted children, she felt comfortable assuming that what they wanted for their lives was aligned.

“In recent conversations, he’s expressed that he doesn’t know if he wants kids. And he said that he won’t propose if he doesn’t want kids. But I told him that I needed to have an answer about whether he wanted kids or not because that is something that I have to have. He got upset with me because he feels like I am giving him an ultimatum (which I kind of am) and that if he says he doesn’t want kids, he loses me,” she said.

She acknowledged that he was right about the fact that if he told her he didn’t want to have children, she would no longer remain in the relationship, but she would be willing to maintain a friendship with him because she believes that he’s a great person.

