She’s Offended That Her Fiancé Asked For A Prenup To Protect “His Business” Because She Has Been Working At His Company For Free For Seven Years

This woman and her fiancé have been together for eight years and have been engaged for five years. They’ve also known each other for over 25 years and were set to tie the knot back in 2020.

But, due to COVID-19, their wedding was delayed. So now, they are planning to get married in three weeks.

Just yesterday, though, her fiancé completely caught her off guard when he claimed that he wanted a prenup to protect “his business.” The real kicker? She has been managing his construction business for the past seven years.

She has worked jobs, created contracts, communicated with customers, and even completed manual labor when he was short-handed.

“I have put a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and finances into his company,” she said.

“I went to college, on financial aid and student loans, for an accounting degree to further assist him.”

Not to mention, despite being solely responsible for paying back her loans, she has been working for free for her fiancé’s company all these years!

And now that they are about to tie the knot, her fiancé believes that they need to “protect themselves.”

But, since she has worked for him without collecting any income, and everything they own is in his name, she feels like the prenup is extremely unfair.

