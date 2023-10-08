She’s Planning To Sell The House She Inherited From Her Father And Give Her Sister, Who Has Been Living There, Half The Proceeds, But She Still Got Accused Of Taking Her Sister’s Home Away

This 55-year-old woman has a 47-year-old sister.

About 12 years ago, her sister’s then-husband kicked her out of their home when he found out that she was pregnant with another man’s child. Ever since then, she has been living with their father.

Throughout the past 12 years, her sister didn’t usually hold a job (in all, she probably worked for roughly two years), and she unfortunately spent all of their father’s savings. Due to this, their father had to continue working until he was a little over 80 years old.

Tragically, their father passed away several months ago, and she blames her sister for preventing their father from being able to retire and spend his last few years resting in his free time. Instead, their father had to work to support her sister and her sister’s son.

“Since she had been living with our dad, I spent about $50,000 replacing the roof of the house, fixing a mold issue, buying him a car (which she then stole and wrecked while drunk driving), paying for their gas, food, and multiple other things. I have attempted to avoid funding her, but it’s hard to while also helping to care for my dad and her child (he didn’t do anything wrong and doesn’t deserve to live this way),” she said.

In his will, their father gave her his home since he was aware that her sister wouldn’t maintain it.

Ever since her sister moved in with their father, she and her brother had numerous discussions about how their sister’s life would unfold when their father passed away.

To try to help her gain independence and responsibility, she and her brother would comb through job listings and help their sister obtain positions. Unfortunately, she always ended up getting fired due to tardiness.

Then, she and her brother attempted to set up a savings account for her and give her tips on how to save money. They also had talks with her to emotionally prepare her for the reality that their father wouldn’t be with them forever. She and her brother also informed their sister that after their father died, they would be selling his house.

