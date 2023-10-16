She’s Refusing To Eat At Her In-Law’s House Because Their Refrigerator Broke Weeks Ago And Her In-Laws Have Just Been Eating Semi-Spoiled Food

This 23-year-old woman and her husband, also 23, have to divide up whose family they will celebrate holidays with because their families live a long distance from each other.

For Thanksgiving this year, she and her husband are going to visit her parents, and for Christmas, they will visit his.

Due to their busy work schedules, they only have about three days to spend with his family for Christmas.

Not long ago, her husband went to his parents’ house for several days.

“When he returned, he told me that the refrigerator and freezer at his parents’ house were completely broken, and all the food within it was spoiling within days, if not hours, of being purchased,” she said.

In response, she said that that was unfortunate, and she asked him when his parents were going to be able to have the fridge and freezer repaired.

Unfortunately, her husband informed her that they weren’t even looking into repairing it yet, despite his concerns about the food in the fridge and freezer quickly going bad.

“In fact, the refrigerator had apparently already been broken for weeks before he arrived. His parents and younger siblings were eating spoiled or semi-spoiled food,” she explained.

Obviously, she expressed to her husband that she thought this was ludicrous, and he told her that he felt the same way.

