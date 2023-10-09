She’s Refusing To Help Care For Her Nephew Because Her Sister Expected Her To Move To Europe For Eight Months And Only Offered To Pay Her $370 A Month

This woman’s older sister recently welcomed her first baby into the world. But only now is her sister starting to realize just how expensive childcare really is.

Her sister also lives in Europe; meanwhile, she resides in South America. However, she has years of experience working with children between the ages of 5 months and 7-years-old.

That’s why, due to her sister’s tight budget, she was ultimately asked to move into her sister’s apartment in Europe for eight months to take care of her sister’s baby while her sister and brother-in-law were at work.

The real kicker, though, is how much her sister actually offered to compensate her. She would be expected to work 10 hours a day (or 50 hours a week). Yet, her sister only offered to pay her about $370 dollars per month!

Now, her sister would also pay for her food, as well as her travel expenses. But, prior to basically asking her to uproot her entire life, her sister was not even speaking to her.

“Due to a fight where my sister had accused me of only caring for her unborn son and not her,” she recalled.

So, while she does love her sister and her nephew, and she did consider moving there to help out, the whole situation just doesn’t add up to her.

Apparently, her sister only recently got married and claimed she couldn’t afford to pay any more money. Yet, she knows that her sister rented out a six-person apartment to go skiing in January.

“And my sister is spending her money on online shopping, which she receives at our sibling’s building. So, they see the amount of money my sister spends on random stuff,” she added.

