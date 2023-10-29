She’s Refusing To Help Care For Her Now-Disabled Dad Because He Had An Affair, Left Her Mom For His Mistress, And Ruined His Relationship With Her Family

When a parent has an affair and suddenly the person they cheated with becomes part of the picture, it can be really hard for young kids to grasp.

One woman and her siblings are refusing to help care for their ailing dad for his wife after he left their mom for another woman and ruined his relationship with them.

She and her siblings are all in their 20s. When she was eight years old, it was uncovered that her dad was having an affair with another woman. She remembers the day their family found out very clearly, as her dad’s mistress went to their home and told her mom about the affair herself since she was tired of not being the only woman in her dad’s life.

Her parent’s divorce really messed up her mom, who hadn’t suspected her husband was cheating on her and would leave her for someone else because he was good at “pretending” to be an attentive spouse and father.

Her dad was awarded shared custody of her and her siblings, who had difficulty adjusting to their new life, especially because their dad’s known mistress was trying to force them to accept her as their stepmom.

“She acted like she was some new person who had no bad history with us [or] our family,” she said.

“She even ignored the fact she destroyed our mom’s heart right in front of us. We did not like her, and within two years, she told our father she no longer wanted us around anymore because all we did was ‘bully her’ and make her feel like she was some unimportant mistake he made.”

Her dad’s new wife was also mad that neither she nor her siblings would acknowledge her as their stepmom or dad’s wife and would call her his ‘affair partner.’

Once her dad’s wife wanted them out, she and her siblings had no contact with their dad for a solid decade. The ‘affair partner’ and her dad went on to have four children together, and they hardly know them.

