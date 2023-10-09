She’s Refusing To Help Pay For Her Sister-In-Law’s Medication Even Though She Can Afford It Because Of How Rudely Her Sister-In-Law Spoke To Her

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, who is also 35, do not have children. But, they have high-paying jobs, so they have been living the “DINK” lifestyle (dual-income, no kids).

On the other hand, her 34-year-old brother, Charles, and his wife, Bailey, are both middle school teachers and have three kids. So, their financial situations are quite different.

Anyway, about two months ago, her sister-in-law Bailey randomly asked her if she had done something “different” to her appearance. At the time, she apparently just looked very “glowy” and “refreshed.”

She had done something different, too. More specifically, she began using an acne medication prescribed to her by her dermatologist, and she was very excited about it.

“I joked that it’s like the fountain of youth in a tube. I explained how it’s helped so much with my hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, etc.,” she recalled.

“It’s made a pretty huge difference, in my opinion, and is pretty affordable.”

At that point, Bailey was shocked and also wanted to try out the medication. She encouraged her sister-in-law to do that and highly recommended that Bailey make an appointment with a dermatologist.

Then, just a few days ago, Bailey reached out and claimed she was able to make an appointment and get a prescription after being a bit more frugal with spending. She was excited for her sister-in-law, too, and told Bailey to let her know how everything goes.

Well, Bailey wound up claiming to have not realized just how expensive the medication was. It’s about $140 per tube. So, her sister-in-law asked if she had a spare bottle.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.