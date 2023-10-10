She’s Refusing To Let Her Partner Film The Birth Of Their Child, And If He Doesn’t Agree To Respect Her Wishes, She’s Considering Barring Him From The Delivery Room

This 27-year-old woman and her partner, who is 31, will be welcoming a baby into the world in just a few weeks. But, he wants to film the entire birthing process– from the onset of contractions until after the baby arrives– and she just isn’t on board.

First of all, most hospitals do not allow filming for a variety of reasons, from maintaining staff privacy to limiting liability.

Her hospital does allow filming at each doctor’s discretion, though. Still, she simply is not comfortable with her partner filming.

“I am going to probably be in extreme pain and vulnerable, and I don’t want to feel more ‘watched’ than I already will during those moments,” she began.

Secondly, she would prefer to have her partner be fully present at the moment and engaged– especially if they have to make any decisions together. And she’s worried that won’t happen if he is preoccupied with camera angles and filming.

Finally, she just doesn’t want her partner to distract or interfere with the birth by making other people in the room worried about how their actions might appear on camera– whether that’s her or the medical staff.

“I feel strongly about it,” she underscored, “And I have already told him I don’t want it.”

Yet, her partner has insisted that filming the birth is really important to him. So, he actually accused her of not respecting what he finds important– which is the family documentation and memories that the birth film could provide.

Still, she honestly doesn’t really care about any of that since she is the one who will be giving birth.

