She’s Refusing To Participate In A Mud Run For Her Sister-In-Law With Cancer Because She Believes The Money For Tickets Could Be Better Spent On Other Necessities For Her Sister-In-Law

This woman’s sister-in-law sadly has Stage 4 breast cancer. Her family found out about her sister-in-law’s diagnosis a few months ago, and her sister-in-law is currently undergoing chemo.

So, she had been donating $100 to her sister-in-law’s GoFundMe campaign every week until she got laid off about two weeks ago. She’s also cooked dinner for her sister-in-law’s family once a week.

On top of that, she has offered up her home– which is child-free– as a “reprieve” in case her sister-in-law needs a break from the kids. And her sister-in-law has actually taken her up on that offer a couple of times.

“We’ve been hanging out at least once a week, even though my husband and I do not get along with her fiancé– my husband’s brother– at all,” she said.

“But I put up with him to be there for my sister-in-law and the kids.”

Anyway, her husband’s cousin apparently decided that all of the women in her family should participate in a Susan G. Komen mud run this weekend to show their support for her sister-in-law’s cancer journey.

The mud run was reportedly planned months ago, but she only found out it was happening just last week.

Yet, everybody– aside from her sister-in-law– expected her to join, even though she never once said she would be there.

So, she was forced to let her family know that, unfortunately, she just could not attend. After all, she was recently laid off and didn’t have money to spend on a mud run.

