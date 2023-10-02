She’s Refusing To Pick Her Niece Up From School Anymore Because She’s Sick of Her Brother And Sister-In-Law Using Her As A Free Babysitter

This 24-year-old woman’s two brothers constantly need her and her parents to help out with their children because both of their partners have sadly experienced the losses of family members.

At first, this wasn’t an issue for her or her parents. They love her brothers’ children and hanging out with them, but her brothers tend to take advantage of them whenever they can.

Both of her brothers requested that her parents watch their children for one more day during the week. However, her parents declined and told them that they couldn’t take the children that often.

Immediately, her brothers started guilt-tripping her parents, claiming that they didn’t have the money for daycare and that if they did put their children in daycare, they’d have to cut back on a lot of other expenses and wouldn’t be able to provide fun things that their children may want.

Even though her brothers said that they don’t have enough money to spend on daycare, this isn’t the case.

One of her brothers’ combined income with his partner is over $137,000 per year. Her other brother and his partner make a combined income of more than $85,000 to $95,000 per year. So, while it’s accurate that daycare is costly, her brothers are both financially secure enough to afford it.

Due to scheduling conflicts on her wealthier brother and his partner’s end after their original daycare plans didn’t work out, she has been picking up her niece from school a couple of times a week.

While she, of course, loves her niece and she’s comfortable with this arrangement, her niece can be a handful.

She doesn’t have children of her own, and after several hours around her niece, she feels exhausted. Sometimes, it’s overwhelming, and she relishes in the quiet and the solitude when her niece isn’t around.

