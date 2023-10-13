She’s Sharing A Freaky Story About A Surgeon’s Paranormal Encounter That Serves As A Cautionary Tale For Why You Should Never Talk To Strangers In Elevators

Now that it’s October, it’s time to delve into all things dark, ominous, and unsettling. In the spirit of Halloween, TikToker Jenny (@jennymimi1) is sharing a creepy story that serves as a lesson for why you should never talk to strangers while in an elevator, especially during the dead of night.

If you want a good scare, wait for darkness to fall and for the clock to strike midnight before you dive into this unnerving tale. Better hope a monster doesn’t show up at your door!

So, one night, a surgeon was working a shift at a hospital. He had just finished conducting an operation on a patient and was headed on his way to the basement level of the hospital.

When he entered the elevator, there was already a woman inside it. They struck up a casual conversation as the elevator descended. When the elevator arrived at the basement, the doors slid open to reveal another woman waiting at the entrance.

When the surgeon caught sight of her, a horrified expression came across his face. The woman was just about to step inside; however, the surgeon quickly smacked the button to close the doors, preventing the woman from entering. Then, he pushed the button for the highest floor of the building.

The woman in the elevator with him was surprised by his rudeness. She asked him why he didn’t let the other woman into the elevator with them. The surgeon explained that all patients at this hospital wore white wristbands with their names printed on them.

Red wristbands were placed on all the corpses. He told her that the other woman was the same woman he had just operated on.

She had died on the operating table, but somehow, she had been standing and waiting in front of the elevator with the red band still around her wrist.

The surgeon asked the woman in the elevator with him if she had seen the red wristband the other woman was wearing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.