She’s Sharing A Wild Story About How She Once Found Out A Guy She Was Seeing Was Actually Engaged After Finding His Wedding Website Online

While it’s possible for anyone to commit infidelity, research shows that men are more likely to do so than women. A study published in AARP magazine found that 46 percent of men had cheated on their partners in the past, whereas only 21 percent of women reported that they had cheated.

After taking a look at the comments section of this TikToker’s video, you’ll probably think that the statistics for cheating men should be higher.

Ellen Smith (@ellenelizsmith) revealed on TikTok that she accidentally found the wedding website of a guy she had been seeing, which prompted many others to discuss their own experiences with unfaithful men.

So, Ellen had been dating this guy for six weeks when, one day, a mutual acquaintance of theirs mentioned that he was getting married.

At first, she believed that the acquaintance must have been mistaken, but then, she came across his wedding website after doing a Google search. It just goes to show that you can’t trust anyone these days.

Many TikTok users shared about the unfortunate incidents where they uncovered the secrets that the men in their lives were keeping from them.

“I was talking to a guy who told me he was going home for a wedding…it was HIS wedding,” wrote one user.

“I found my ex’s divorce filings. He had been married throughout our 2 year relationship! Second shocker: he was married to a man,” commented another.

“I one time ran into the man I had been dating for a couple months at ChuckECheese. He was there with his wife and kids,” stated a third.

