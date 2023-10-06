She’s Sharing An Empowering Message About How You Don’t Need To Find A Silver Lining To Suffering

Whenever something bad happens in life, we feel inclined to search for a meaning behind all the pain and hardships.

So we put a vast amount of energy into figuring out what lesson life is trying to teach us. But sometimes, your efforts to look for the positives can do more harm than good.

Alegra Kastens (@alegrakastens) is a licensed therapist, and she’s sharing an empowering message on TikTok about how you don’t always need to find a silver lining to suffering and that not everything happens for a reason.

For many years, Alegra has lived with obsessive-compulsive disorder. She has now turned her pain into purpose and built herself a career advocating for those who suffer from the same debilitating disorder.

Yet she still does not think that it happened for a reason. Even though Alegra is passionate about the career path she is on, she would never want to relive the same experiences that led her to where she is currently.

People have a tendency to put a toxically positive spin on tough situations, believing that they need to go through adversity to come out of the other side stronger.

A severe illness, a failed marriage, the loss of a loved one, dreams that never came to fruition, and tragic accidents are all chalked up to the idea that there is a purpose for it all.

Even when we can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, we have to trust that we’ll ultimately reap the rewards.

However, that mindset can diminish not only others’ struggles but also your own. For example, some individuals may tell Alegra that she went through so much suffering to be able to help people.

