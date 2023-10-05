She’s Sharing Her Fun Recipe For Pumpkin Pizza Bombs

In honor of fall, this latest food trend transforms basic pizza bites into miniature pumpkins.

Genevieve LaMonaca (@chefgenevieve) is a professional catering chef, and she’s sharing a fun, kid-friendly Halloween-inspired recipe on TikTok—pumpkin-shaped pizza bombs.

This festive snack is accompanied by a marinara sauce served in a hollowed-out pumpkin. Pizza has never looked more delicious! Keep reading to learn how to recreate these viral pumpkin pizza bombs.

In a bowl, combine one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, a half cup of chopped ham, and a half cup of diced pepperoni.

You can also add one-eighth of a cup of sliced black olives, but if your kids aren’t a fan of olives, go ahead and leave them out. Set the bowl aside.

Next, roll out a sheet of pizza dough and cut it into six sections. Form a ball out of each section, then flatten them with your hands.

Scoop the filling into the center of each piece of dough. Pull up the sides of the dough and pinch the top together to seal it tightly.

Make sure there are no holes at the top; otherwise, the cheese will leak through, ruining the aesthetic.

After that, cut three pieces of butcher’s twine and lay them across each other to create a star shape.

Place the pizza bomb in the center, where the twine overlaps, with the seam side down. Gather up the twine and tie double knots at the top. This technique will give them the desired pumpkin shape.

