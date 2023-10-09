She’s Sharing The Fundamental Life Lessons She’s Teaching Her Daughter

As a parent, you’re probably always looking to equip your daughter with the information she needs to protect herself physically and emotionally and grow into a strong, empowered young woman.

So here are some wise words you can impart to your daughter to help her become more strong-willed and confident.

TikToker Ceci (@kanececi) is sharing the fundamental life lessons she’s teaching her daughter, who is two and a half years old.

First up is that “no” is a complete sentence. Girls are often encouraged to be sweet and conciliatory. So it’s important to let your daughter know that it’s not impolite to stand up for yourself. “No” is a powerful statement and should be used in situations you’re not comfortable in.

Next, don’t let people talk over you. Women have been breaking into male-dominated industries for quite some time now. But especially in the workforce, men tend to speak over women during meetings.

It’s easy to let the moment pass when you get interrupted by someone, but don’t let that happen! Instead, call it out right away. This advice can also definitely be applied in the classroom, too.

Third, no one has permission to comment on your body. Whether it’s your grandmother, partner, or best friend, no single person is entitled to give an opinion on your body. You are the only one with a say in your appearance.

Number four: smile because you’re happy, not because a man told you to. If a man tells you to smile, it might seem like a friendly gesture, but in reality, it is anything but.

A stranger demanding you to do something you don’t want to do is creepy and overbearing, and you are not required to listen to them.

