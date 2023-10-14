She’s Sick And Tired Of Babysitting For Her Sister For Free Because She Feels Like She’s Getting Taken Advantage Of

Since she was 15, this 18-year-old woman has been babysitting for her sister, 30.

In the beginning, she accepted her sister’s request because her sister was struggling financially.

Plus, her sister was also going through a divorce, had left her job, and was in the process of moving. She knew her sister was going through a lot and was aware of how terrible her sister’s ex was, so she was more than willing to lend a hand.

The arrangement worked out well early on. However, it quickly became stressful because she was attempting to juggle babysitting and her schoolwork.

She was homeschooled and did her classes on her computer. Not long into babysitting, she had problems in school.

“It became increasingly harder when I had to tend to a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old. I started falling behind in school and having all F’s,” she said.

Prior to this, she’d been a straight-A student. So, understandably, failing all her classes was heartbreaking for her. Most of the reason she had stellar grades was to make her parents proud.

When she got a B for the first time, her mother told her, “‘You should be disappointed in yourself.'”

Once she started failing classes, she felt sick to her stomach.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.