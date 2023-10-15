She’s Talking About Her One Major Dating Dealbreaker: The Inability To Hold Eye Contact

Everyone has a list of certain characteristics that they may not like about a potential partner but are willing to put up with. However, there are some traits that don’t deserve compromise.

TikToker Emily (@emilyhamocon) is describing one of the qualities that deter her from wanting to get to know a person. To her, the inability to maintain eye contact is a dealbreaker.

If you are on a date with someone, and the other person is scrolling on their phone or looking around the room while you’re speaking, it shows that they can’t keep eye contact with you and don’t seem to care about what you have to say.

She also notes that if a person can hold eye contact while telling you a story about themselves but loses interest when it’s your turn to talk, it’s a red flag.

“It’s just disrespectful, and honestly, it’s like bad business to not be able to have a conversation and give someone your undivided attention,” she concluded.

In a follow-up video, she explained that she had been observing a nearby couple while on a solo date, which is what caused her to make her initial video.

“So, the reason why I just posted the deal breaker about no eye contact is because I was watching that man—boy—literally ignore her,” said Emily.

The girl on the date had been attentive, but the guy had appeared distracted and bored. Then, after the servers removed their dishes from the table, he got up and went to the bathroom. While he was in the bathroom, the server arrived with the bill.

The girl paid the bill, and Emily could tell she was extremely disappointed. Finally, the guy came back from the bathroom and innocently asked his date if she had already paid the bill, pretending like he hadn’t been trying to avoid it.

