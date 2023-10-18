She’s Threatening To Cut Contact With Her Mom And Stepdad Unless They Stop Sharing Information About Her Personal Life With Her Toxic Stepsiblings

A couple of years ago, this 33-year-old woman’s mother remarried. Her mother married an older man who had children in their late 40s.

So far, her mother and her husband have had a wonderful marriage, and she has been thrilled for them and has supported their relationship.

However, her stepfather’s children have been horrible toward her mother since they got engaged.

On the wedding day, her stepfather’s children sat in the back rows of the church and sulked the entire time. The only reason they were there in the first place was because their aunt gave them a guilt trip.

“My mom has told me regularly the nasty things his kids have said about me and her. I purchased a nice, newer, double-wide manufactured home on some acreage, and his daughter called me ‘trailer trash,'” she said.

Over the years, her stepfather’s children have constantly spoken ill of her and her mother.

She doesn’t have any sort of relationship with her stepfather’s children, and she wants to keep it that way.

For holidays, they celebrate separately and stay away from one another.

In addition to saying terrible things about her mother, her stepfather’s children also steal her mother’s belongings, and they don’t respect their father at all.

