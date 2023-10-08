She’s Threatening To Dump Her Boyfriend Unless He Lets Her Continue Playing Video Games, Which Are Her Favorite Hobby

This 33-year-old woman claims that, ever since she was a kid, she has always been a geek and a “big nerd.”

Her favorite hobbies still include watching animated series and playing video games, which she plays for about two hours each day.

“Up to four hours if everything else is taken care of and my schedule is completely open,” she clarified.

Her 35-year-old boyfriend, on the other hand, is not into video games at all. Instead, he’s interested in more “conventional” hobbies for someone his age, and she has nothing against that, either.

However, her boyfriend is always bothered by her hobbies because he thinks that they are childish. So, he is constantly trying to get her interested in more conventional pastimes.

“Which has become kind of a nuisance already, despite how much I like him,” she admitted.

To be clear, she regards herself as a “functional” adult. She has a job and her own apartment, and she pays her own bills. She also exercises for about an hour every single day.

She just happens to be an adult who enjoys hobbies that many people believe are for people of younger ages. And her boyfriend just can’t seem to understand that.

So, they recently got into yet another argument about her hobbies.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.