She’s Upset That Her Sister Barely Makes Time For Her Kid And Wants To Remind Her Sister How Much Time She Spent Babysitting Her Five Sons For Free As A Teen

This 33-year-old woman has an older sister named JD, 41.

JD had her first son when she was 15 years old, and in total, she had five sons by the time she reached 24.

At 13, she and her parents moved in with her sister and her family so that they could all save money.

“From then until I moved out in my early 20s, I was an unpaid babysitter. My sister’s logic was that I didn’t help pay the bills, so I needed to contribute somehow, and my parents went along with it to keep the peace,” she said.

For ninth grade, she was technically homeschooled, but no one was truly stepping up at home to help her with her schoolwork. Due to this, she had to repeat ninth grade. While she was at home, her sister and parents made her take care of her nephews.

During this first year, she was at home, and each summer afterward, she was with her nephews all day long. Sometimes, she would be in charge of babysitting from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Since so much of her time was spent watching her nephews, she wasn’t able to hang out with friends too often.

Once she returned to a traditional public school, she still was expected to take care of her nephews after her school day was over.

She strongly disliked babysitting her nephews because they weren’t well-behaved and always argued with each other. Since they all were growing up before smartphones were around, all that she could distract her nephews with was the TV. Since her nephews didn’t argue while watching TV, she allowed it. But she didn’t have anything to do to keep herself busy in the meantime.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.