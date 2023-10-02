Should You Be Using Nail Polish Or Nail Lacquer? Here Are The Real Differences

So, you’re in Target, standing in front of a display full of nail products that promise everything from long-lasting shine to chip resistance. We’ve all been there.

But then, you spot two types of products that look virtually the same: nail lacquer and nail polish.

If you’re just confused, don’t worry– you’re not alone. Let’s delve into the difference so you can find your perfect match without breaking a nail.

It’s All About The Formula

Before diving into the nuanced differences, let’s talk about what these two products actually have in common.

Both nail lacquer and nail polish contain a blend of pigments, resins, and solvents. These work together to give you that burst of color and shine on your nails.

However, the formula makeup for each differs, which leads to various pros and cons.

Nail Polish: The Classic Go-To

Nail polish is your everyday, no-fuss option. It’s easy to apply and comes in a gazillion colors.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.