Sick Of Contouring Your Face With Makeup Everyday? Hair Contouring Is A Longer-Lasting Hack That Can Accentuate Different Facial Features Using Tailored Dye Techniques

Makeup contouring has obviously been around for years, but have you ever heard of hair contouring? If not, this could be the beauty hack you never knew you needed.

Hair contouring is a game-changer, especially if you’ve been looking for that little “extra something” to enhance your facial features without the daily makeup hustle.

This trending technique can give your face depth and dimension and highlight your best features, all with the help of a good haircut and some strategic coloring.

How Does Hair Contouring Work?

Hair contouring is basically like the big sister to makeup contouring.

Instead of using makeup products like highlighter and bronzer to sculpt your face, your hairstylist uses light and dark shades of hair dye.

Lighter shades are used to illuminate and draw attention to certain areas, while darker shades create a sense of depth. Couple that with the right cut, and you’ve got yourself a look that’s personalized for you.

What You Need To Know Before Jumping In

Before you sprint to your nearest salon, you’ll want to consider your face shape.

