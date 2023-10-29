Sick Of Your Greens Getting Eaten By Groundhogs? Here’s How To Keep These Critters Out Of Your Garden

Let’s get one thing straight: groundhogs may look adorable with their tiny hands and bushy tails, but don’t be fooled. These little guys can wreak havoc on your carefully cultivated garden.

From munching on your leafy greens to digging tunnels that disrupt root systems, groundhogs don’t make the best neighbors for your plants.

And before you know it, you’ll be waving goodbye to your tomatoes, lettuce, and even some young tree bark if you let these critters stick around.

Don’t let groundhogs take over your garden. Here’s how to spot the signs that you have these critters in your yard and promptly deal with them.

Signs You Have A Groundhog Situation

Before we dive into solutions, let’s figure out how to tell if you even have a groundhog problem.

First, keep an eye out for things like dug-up soil, small tunnels, or if your vegetables suddenly start to disappear randomly. Groundhogs also tend to leave droppings near their burrow openings.

If you spot any of these telltale signs, then it’s likely that you’ve got a groundhog issue.

Your First Line Of Defense: A Fence

