Someone Has Been Stalking The Woman Her Husband Had An Affair With And Making It Seem Like It’s Her

At the beginning of this year, this 52-year-old woman was shocked to receive a phone call from a 37-year-old woman named Amy, who explained that she had been carrying on an affair with her husband.

Amy had been seeing her 59-year-old husband, Ben, for years, and she had no idea that this had been happening behind her back.

She knew of Amy since they live in a tiny community and happen to all work in the same exact industry.

“I’m not sure what made her finally decide to come clean, but she wanted to meet in person to explain her side of the story,” she explained.

“When I refused, she showed up at our house and made a scene. I won’t get into all the sordid details, but the immediate aftermath was horrendous.”

“Ben and I are currently in therapy, and while we are still together, our future is uncertain at this point.”

She was humiliated to learn of the affair, but then Amy made things worse by publicly posting on social media about the affair.

Amy told her side of things in several different videos, and she has a decent amount of followers across many social platforms.

She and Amy also know a lot of the same people, so word quickly got out around their town about the affair.

