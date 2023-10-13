Stop Commenting On Other’s Eating Habits: It Can Have Detrimental Mental Health Effects

As we enter the fall season, we’re getting closer to big holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas.

All of these holidays typically involve some form of eating and celebrations with food, from candies on Halloween to a big turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.

Many of us have been involved in or witnessed that horribly uncomfortable moment when a relative or friend comments on how much we’re eating during a holiday dinner.

Comments surrounding other people’s eating habits, like “Wow, you’re going back for seconds?” or “You’re so skinny, you should have some more,” can be way more harmful than you think and are a surefire way to kill any positive vibes at the dinner table.

Whether it’s a holiday meal or not, you should never comment on someone’s eating habits. Pointing out how much or how little someone is eating, especially at a table full of people, isn’t going to help them. It’s going to humiliate them.

When someone says something with negative connotations about your food and how much you’re eating, it often sticks with you for the rest of the day and can make you insecure in a matter of seconds.

Stigmatizing someone’s eating habits and making passive-aggressive comments about the amount of food they’re eating and how they look can have detrimental effects on a person. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, weight discrimination can lead to depression, low self-esteem, and body dissatisfaction.

Millions of Americans, both male, and female, suffer from eating disorders, and you never can know for sure who has one just by looking at them or how much they’re eating. Therefore, it’s best to keep your thoughts about their eating habits to yourself.

You don’t have to necessarily comment on the amount of food to make a negative impact on someone. It can be any comment related to the food. If your cousin sat down at Thanksgiving dinner with a big plate of stuffing and you said, “Oh, I can’t have stuffing because there are too many carbs in it,” who is that helping?

