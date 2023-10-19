The Cold Is Coming: Here’s How To Winterize Your Veggie Patch And Ensure Your Garden Thrives Next Season

Isn’t it wild how quickly the summer days drift away?

One minute, you’re basking in the glow of sun-ripened tomatoes, and the next, there’s a nip in the air and crunchy leaves underfoot.

But don’t mourn the loss of summer just yet. There’s some crucial garden prep to be done, and with a bit of effort now, your garden will be set to flourish next season. I’m talking about winterizing your veggie patch.

First Things First, Clear Out The Old

Before snow and frost set in, start by removing the remnants of summer plants.

Dead plants can attract pests and diseases, and we don’t want those lingering around.

This doesn’t have to be boring, either. Make it a weekend affair by inviting over some friends, throwing on your favorite playlist, and getting your hands a bit dirty to remove old crops, weeds, and any debris.

Compost With Care

Speaking of old plants, if they’re disease-free, toss them in the compost bin. But if you spot any signs of diseases like blight or mildew, it’s best to throw them away.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.