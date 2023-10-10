The Guy That She Was Dating Slept With Another Woman At A Wedding, And He Says It’s Because The Bride And Groom Pressured Him

This 28-year-old woman spent the last 9 months dating this 30-year-old guy named Tom, and they talk on the phone every single day.

Prior to dating Tom, she had just gotten out of a terrible relationship last year, and it didn’t cross her mind that she could find someone that she had a genuine connection with.

But then, she met Tom on a dating app, and she figured they would have a little fling. It turned into more than that, though, and they started hanging out as well as sleeping over, which made her trust him.

Throughout the months they spent dating, they each experienced a lot by way of their health, their careers, and their respective families.

Despite that, they supported one another, and she thought it was lovely to have a man to rely on to help her through the tough times.

Their chemistry was off the charts, their conversations were wonderful, and she was overjoyed to know that she could form such a wonderful connection with a man.

They went out on dates regularly, she met a few of his friends, and she was on cloud nine.

“I will admit, we have been in a grey zone,” she explained. “There was a mutual understanding that neither of us were talking to or sleeping with anyone else. I trusted him.”

“So cut to this past weekend – he goes out of town to his friend’s wedding. Normally, he would call me when he got back to his hotel room or in the morning when he woke up.”

