The Married Mom He Babysits For Came Onto Him, And He Feels So Guilty Because She Has A Husband

This 18-year-old guy started a babysitting job two months ago, and the mom of the two kids he watches is really great friends with his aunt.

He usually babysits for the kids as soon as they get home from school every day, and he doesn’t leave until their mom comes home.

As for the dad, he travels extensively for work, so he is hardly ever around.

Last Friday, the mom he babysits for asked if he would be alright with sleeping over at her house since she had to get up and leave at 4 in the morning, and did not want her kids to be home all alone.

He said yes, and he mentioned it to his mom and dad. His parents didn’t find it strange at all that the mom asked him to sleep over since she’s really friendly with his aunt, and his parents happen to know her too.

“She was also paying me pretty well, and I take classes online at community college, so I wasn’t too busy,” he explained.

“Well, that night, I was watching TV when she came to join me wearing these super tight pajamas. This woman was overall pretty average looking, but I had a hard time trying not to stare at her the whole night, and I’m pretty sure she noticed.”

After the kids went to bed for the evening, the mom came back downstairs to where he was still sitting.

As she came down, she started pretending to look for something underneath the coffee table and put her backside right in his face.

