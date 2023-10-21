These Are The Perfect Wines To Pair With Different Kinds Of Takeout

Sometimes, one of the best cures for a rough or super busy day is a bottle of wine and some takeout food.

Even if you have a general knowledge of which kinds of wine should be paired with which kinds of food, takeout can be a little taboo, and choosing the right bottle of wine for your dinner can get tricky.

So, if you’re looking for some specific kinds of wine to have on hand for your go-to takeout orders, here are some tasty pairings for you to try!

Chinese Food

If you’re a sucker for Chinese takeout and want to enjoy it with a bottle of wine, a solid Pinot Grigio is an excellent go-to.

I love Pinot Grigio, and it’ll always be my go-to wine choice, but it’s especially great for takeout Chinese. Crunchy, sweet, and decadent foods like crab rangoons, egg rolls, and fried rice can be enjoyed with the citrusy notes of a Pinot Grigio.

Italian Food

While eating out at an Italian restaurant and pairing your lovely pasta or pizza with a bottle of wine recommended by your server is fabulous, sometimes you don’t have the energy to go out and want to enjoy it all from home.

For Italian dishes loaded with tomato sauce like lasagna, spaghetti bolognese, etc., try them alongside a nice red Chianti or Pinot Noir. If you’re enjoying a creamy, buttery, or cheesy Italian dish like an Alfredo sauce or a chicken dish, try a lovely Chardonnay.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.