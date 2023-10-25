These Deviled Eggs Look Like They’re Covered In Spider Webs, Making Them The Perfect Appetizer For Your Halloween Party

Deviled eggs are popular at picnics and parties all over the United States for any occasion. But how about some deviled eggs with an eerie twist for the spooky season?

Now, those are treats that are greatly admired by everyone in attendance at the gathering.

If you want a spook-tacular appetizer to serve at your Halloween party, here’s a recipe for deviled eggs that look like they’re covered in spider webs.

Spider-web deviled eggs maintain that festive Halloween appearance while giving you a break from the sweets. Here’s how to make them.

First, make four hard-boiled eggs. Afterward, use the back of a spoon to crack the shells of the hard-boiled eggs. Be careful to only create cracks in the shells. Do not remove the shells themselves.

Next, transfer the eggs into a plastic baggie, along with one cup of water and a generous squirt of purple food coloring. Store them in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight for a more vibrant color.

Then, take the eggs out of the refrigerator and gently peel off the shells. You might want to wear a pair of disposable rubber gloves for this part to prevent your fingers from becoming stained.

Once the peels have been removed, there should be purple lines staining the whites of the eggs in the areas where you cracked them.

Next, cut the eggs in half vertically and separate the egg whites from the yolks. Place the yolks in a small bowl and combine them with three tablespoons of mayonnaise, a tablespoon of Dijon mustard, a few drops of green food coloring, a dash of salt, and a pinch of black pepper.

