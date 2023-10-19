These Manifestation Methods For Type A Girlies Are Perfect For Those Who Despise The Open-Ended And Prefer More Concrete And Specific Techniques

Manifesting is a practice that a lot of people are trying out these days. It’s a way to visualize and think about what you want out of life and is a sweet way to stay a little more optimistic these days.

However, some people struggle with manifesting because they aren’t as into open-ended and visualization techniques like free journaling and vision boards. If you have a more Type A personality, you may find more comfort in other methods that are a bit more concrete and specific.

Here are some manifesting techniques and methods you can use next time you want to give it a try.

Journaling is still one of the best ways to practice manifesting, but there are ways to do it more technically if you prefer prompts over free writing.

One of the sweetest manifesting journal techniques is to write a letter to your dream future self for one year from now. Write all sorts of little details about the person you want to be a year from now, and include as much information as possible. What does your future self do for work? Who does she hang out with? What does she cook for dinner?

Let your imagination run wild, and keep your letter in a safe place, as you will reference it as the year goes by.

To turn those hopes and dreams for your future self into a reality, underline or highlight everything your future self does that you want to prioritize and make happen. If you wrote that your future self has a new job, underline or highlight that part of your letter and start job hunting.

If your future self spends more time with her family than you do now, underline or highlight that bit in a different color and call up your relatives.

Selecting the positive parts of your future self and figuring out what you must do to get there is a clear-cut manifesting technique that will help guide you to success.

Some people believe in manifesting without setting goals or making to-do lists, and they just prefer to let the universe take them on a journey wherever and whenever. But if that’s not up your alley, and you like ticking off boxes and crossing things off a list, have a list of realistic goals and make a daily to-do list.

