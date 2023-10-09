These Seven Signs Suggest You May Be Stuck In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship

When looking at abusive relationships, oftentimes, it’s easier to realize when you’re in a physically abusive one versus an emotionally abusive one.

Physical abuse is more obvious to detect, with one partner harming and showing unwanted contact toward their partner. However, emotional abuse is sneakier and can be harder to recognize, as it usually comes with no physical evidence.

This is why so many victims of emotional abuse get stuck in cycles with their toxic partner, as they often realize they’re in an emotionally abusive relationship after so much damage has already been done.

If you’re feeling off about your relationship and worry that your partner has been emotionally abusing you, here are a few signs of emotional abuse to help you.

You always have to take the blame.

Emotionally abusive partners rarely want to admit when they’ve been doing something wrong or cruel. Instead, they like to turn the tables and work their hardest to manipulate and convince you that everything is your fault.

For instance, if your boyfriend lost his job or got into a fight with one of his friends and then says it happened because of something you did, that’s not okay.

They often criticize you.

It’s normal in a healthy relationship to slip up and criticize each other occasionally, and someone’s feelings may get hurt. However, when this happens all the time, and you’re constantly being attacked or criticized over matters big and small, that’s emotional abuse.

