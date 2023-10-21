These Spooky Ice Cream Sandwiches, Made With Sugar Cookie Dough And Vanilla Ice Cream, Are The Perfect Chilly Treat For Fall

October is that time of year when bakers start to feel inspired again. With Halloween just around the bend, it’s necessary to get creative with the sweet treats for all those festive get-togethers you’ll be attending.

There is a sea of Halloween dessert recipes to choose from, and many of them involve pumpkin spice flavors.

But surely, that’s what everyone else will be bringing to the party.

If you want to diversify the spread a little, consider making a classic dessert that will be a hit among children and adults alike.

Ice cream sandwiches are always popular, easy to make, and can be tailored to any holiday theme.

TikToker @moribyan is showing you how to make spooky ice cream sandwiches for Halloween. Her video has amassed nearly four million views. Here’s how to prepare them.

First, arrange the ready-to-bake pumpkin and ghost-shaped sugar cookies from Pillsbury in a baking pan lined with parchment paper. You’ll need two sets of cookies for this recipe.

Position the cookies in an alternating pattern and pack them in tightly together. Press them down so that they’re stuck to each other.

Pop them into the oven to bake for about eleven minutes if you like them to be slightly undercooked. Leave them for a couple extra minutes if you prefer them to be cooked through. Afterward, remove them from the oven and let them cool down.

Next, scoop out some vanilla ice cream and spread a thin layer on top of one of the sheets of cookies, completely covering them with the ice cream.

