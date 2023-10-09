These Vegan Blueberry Hand Pies Shaped Like Ghosts Are So Delicious It’s Scary

Do you need a haunting Halloween treat that’s scary delicious to take to a party? TikToker Holly Jade (@littleblogofvegan) is showing you how to make blueberry hand pies made in the shape of ghosts.

They’re definitely spooky enough for Halloween but not so terrifying that you would refuse to eat them altogether.

The recipe is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and only requires five ingredients to make. These vegan hand pies are stuffed with blueberry pie filling and lemon glaze with a flaky outer shell.

The puff pastry is so crispy that you can hear the crunch of it as Holly breaks open a finished hand pie with her fingers in the video.

Start with two sheets of puff pastry made with ingredients that are suitable for vegans and do not contain any gluten.

Unroll the dough, and use a ghost-shaped cookie cutter to carve out the pies.

Once that’s completed, place the ghosts on a tray lined with parchment paper. Use the tip of a round piping nozzle to cut out the eyes and mouth of half of the ghosts. Leave the other half blank.

For the filling, you can incorporate either fresh or frozen blueberries. This recipe is a great way for you to use up any leftover blueberries from the summer!

Place two-thirds of a cup of blueberries, fifty grams of sugar, two tablespoons of cornstarch, and a teaspoon of lemon juice in a saucepan.

Allow the mixture to simmer and thicken. Afterward, scoop some of the filling into the center of each ghost shape without the faces.

