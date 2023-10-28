This Budget-Friendly Halloween Craft Lets Kiddos Transform Beautiful Autumn Leaves Into Ghostly Window Stickers Using Only Craft Glue And Some Creativity

As your child reaches new milestones throughout the years, such as learning how to talk, winning a soccer game, or cleaning their room without being asked, you can’t help but feel proud about how far they’ve come.

Halloween provides extra opportunities for kids to get creative and accomplish something new.

Here’s a kid-friendly fall decor project you can do with the whole family! It allows you to bask in the enjoyment of watching your child exercise their skills.

TikToker @heyho_sach_tho is showing you how to transform autumn leaves into ghostly window stickers with craft glue. The video has amassed 4.5 million views, making it a hugely popular craft for the holidays.

The best part is that this craft won’t cost you a thing. The required materials include leaves, which you can find for free in your backyard, and glue, a household staple, especially if you have kids. So, carve out a few hours of your time to participate in this fun art project.

First, you’ll need to head outdoors to gather leaves, which is great because it will get your child up and moving, giving them some fresh air.

The leaves must be freshly plucked from a tree or recently fallen from the branches. Brown, brittle leaves that are already dried out won’t work for this activity.

Once you’ve collected the leaves, use a paintbrush to coat one side of a leaf with a layer of white craft glue.

Then, cut out the eyes and mouth from a sheet of black construction paper and stick them onto the leaf to create the ghost’s face while the glue is still wet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.