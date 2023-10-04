This Easy Apple Crisp Is The Perfect Way To Get Your Apple Pie Fix Without All The Extra Work

It’s that time of year again when there’s a chill in the air, the leaves change color, and Halloween decorations start making an appearance in store windows and on front porches.

Fall is arguably the best season, with weather that’s not too hot or cold. You can make the most of the season by taking part in a myriad of festive activities, such as apple picking and baking yummy treats.

Once you’ve gathered a whole bushel of fresh apples from the orchard, use them to whip up a seasonal dessert, like apple crisp! TikToker Elizabeth (@cookfasteatwell) is sharing her recipe for apple crisp, which features a crunchy oat topping and sweet, juicy apples.

To make the topping, whisk together three-fourths cup of flour, a teaspoon of cinnamon, a half cup of brown sugar, and one cup of oats in a bowl. You can use either quick oats or old-fashioned oats. Both will work for this recipe.

Next, pour in one stick’s worth of melted butter. Set the mixture for the topping aside. Then, peel and slice eight medium-sized apples for the filling.

In this video, Elizabeth uses a combination of Granny Smith apples and Honeycrisp apples.

Gather all the apple slices into a large bowl. Incorporate the juice and zest from one lemon, making sure to zest the lemon before juicing it.

Then, add a quarter cup of brown sugar, a quarter teaspoon of salt, and a teaspoon of cinnamon. Combine everything together and taste the filling to see if it needs more sugar.

Afterward, you must add one last ingredient, which is a quarter cup of flour.

