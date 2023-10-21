This Nonprofit Organization Puts The “Care” Back In “Lawn Care” By Gathering Kids Between The Ages Of 7 And 17 To Help Mow The Lawns Of Elderly And Disabled People

Maintaining your lawn and caring for your front yard is an intense chore. For many elderly and disabled people, it’s nearly impossible to work with a lawn mower.

That’s why organizations like Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, created by Rodney Smith Jr., are changing the game for communities.

Rodney was originally born in Bermuda but began his non-profit in 2016 in Huntsville, Alabama. He had the brilliant idea to gather kids ages 7 to 17 to help mow the lawns of elderly and disabled people in the area for free while getting some mentorship and lessons in hard work in the process.

Thus, the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service was born.

Now, the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service helps various groups of people with their lawn care, including single parents, those on fixed incomes, veterans, etc. Rodney believes that offering these people free lawn care services allows them to put the money they’d spend on professional landscapers or gardeners towards more important things like food and medical bills.

Meanwhile, the young people providing the lawn care are learning more about the importance of discipline, hard work, and charity.

Since Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service was founded, the mission has expanded, and at least one kid in all 50 states is doing their great work.

The non-profit is currently accepting kids ages 8-17 to sign up for their ’50 Yard Challenge,’ where if a kid mows 50 lawns, they’ll be gifted a brand new lawn mower, weed eater & blower, as well as a new colored teeshirt for every 10 lawns mowed.

Kids participating in the 50 Yard Challenge will also receive more cool goodies like a new pair of sunglasses and some protective gear for their work.

