This Unique Spinach And Artichoke Baked Pasta Recipe Is Sure To Wow At Your Next Dinner Party

Most people love spinach and artichoke dip and will eat it by the spoonful. But this is not your typical spinach and artichoke dip.

TikToker Jeremy Scheck (@scheckseats) is demonstrating how to make spinach and artichoke baked pasta that’s warm, bubbly, and has the bright taste of the classic dip.

“Not only am I encouraging you to eat spinach and artichoke dip for dinner, I would go as far as to say that this baked pasta is fairly nutritious. I mean, it’s basically like if Mac and cheese was loaded with vegetables but still tasted amazing,” said Jeremy.

Start off with twenty cloves of garlic. After peeling the cloves, chop them up and crush them with the side of your knife. Then, sprinkle a teaspoon of kosher salt on them.

Next, melt two tablespoons of unsalted butter in a cast iron pan, cooking it over medium to low heat. Add freshly ground black pepper and red pepper flakes for a hint of spice.

While the butter is cooking, boil a half pound of pasta in a pot. Make sure to use a short pasta, such as fusilli, rigatoni, or ziti. Since the pasta will be going in the oven later, there’s no need to fully cook it on the stove.

Boil it for about five minutes, then drain the noodles. When the garlic looks golden, drain a twelve-ounce jar or can of artichokes and cut them up. Add the artichokes to the pan, followed by a pound of frozen chopped spinach.

Cook the spinach over medium to high heat for a few minutes to get rid of all the water. Throw in a block of Boursin or gournay cheese, stirring it around so that it melts into the mixture.

Next, add a cup of full-fat Greek yogurt to give the pasta a tangy flavor. You could also add a half cup of Greek yogurt with four ounces of cream cheese instead.

