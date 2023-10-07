Want A Boozy Version Of Your Favorite Fall Drink? Try Out This Pumpkin Spice White Russian

The White Russian is a classic cocktail that’s stood the test of time, finding its way from swanky bars to our very own at-home bar carts.

But as the leaves begin to change and the air starts to cool, you might find yourself looking for a bit more of an autumnal twist.

Enter the Pumpkin Spice White Russian: a reimagination of this staple beverage that is perfect for dinner parties or just curling up on the couch with your dog.

Why Pumpkin Spice?

Isn’t it obvious? As soon as fall rolls around, people across the country get this crazy itch for all things pumpkin. From lattes to pies to even pumpkin-themed makeup looks, the craving is real.

And for most millennials, it’s almost nostalgic. Practically everyone remembers sipping on a PSL before heading off to an 8:00 a.m. lecture. Or, you might more fondly remember baking pumpkin pies with your loved ones before a big get-together.

The point is that the Pumpkin Spice White Russian offers a sophisticated (and boozy) nod to those memories. So, here’s how to make this drink that is both delicious and heartwarmingly familiar.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Vodka

2 ounces Cream

1-ounce Coffee Liqueur

1/2 teaspoon Pumpkin Spice Mix

Cinnamon

Whipped Cream

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.