Want To Feel Luxurious Without Paying The Hefty Price Tag? Here’s How To Make Your Wardrobe Look More Expensive

As a young woman living in a major city, I know how much of a struggle it can be to want a luxury wardrobe full of name brands but unable to afford it.

We’re living in a digital age where it’s so easy to beat ourselves up for not having enough material items or envy those who do. However, clothes are clothes, and as long as you’re able to get yourself the basics, you’re doing a great job.

But if you want the clothes and accessories in your closet to appear more expensive than they actually are, I have a few tricks for you.

First, go for more minimalist style clothing. These days, elegance is often associated with minimalism. The simpler your clothes look, the better they look. For instance, sporting a white collared shirt or some simple black slacks can elevate a look and are a clean-cut way to look posh without breaking the bank. Instead of going for loud, distracting prints, designs, or silhouettes, keep it simple.

Once you buy pieces for your wardrobe, make sure they actually fit you properly, even if they’re not a major brand or the best quality. A proper fit makes all the difference, and if your clothes don’t fit right in a little or small way, they won’t give off any kind of luxury vibe. Don’t be afraid to take your favorite pieces to a tailor so they’ll better suit you in the long run.

A perfect way to jazz up your clothes in the colder months is to invest in a really nice jacket or coat rather than spending a ton of money on a complete fall or winter wardrobe. Because let’s face it, when you’re out and about during those months, you wear your coat most of the time anyway! You can wear whatever you want underneath a good coat and still look fabulous.

Another accessory that’s great for making your outfit look more expensive is a structured purse that stands out. I’ve always hated it when people point out or judge purses that aren’t made by major designers. Let’s face it: non-name brand bags can be really cute and still give off a trendy look. Buy one that has a unique and chic shape, design, or color, and you’re in business.

Finally, when putting on your jewelry for the day, aim for more minimalism. Delicate jewelry in silver and gold is in right now, and more simple accessories will enhance your outfit rather than overdo it.

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than some simple gold hoops and a chain necklace! They look elegant and will make you feel expensive.

