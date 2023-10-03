Want To Make The Most Out Of Autumn? Don’t Forget To Add These Cozy Activities To Your Fall Bucket List

It’s hard to believe that the first month of fall has already come to an end. It feels like just yesterday that I was wishing the summer wouldn’t end!

Autumn is here, and we’re already losing time to squeeze in some of our favorite fall activities. Many online creators have been sharing their ‘2023 Fall Bucket Lists’ to show viewers what fall fun they have planned for this year.

Ideas for a fall bucket list range from something as simple as a fall movie night to a trip to a pumpkin patch, so here are a variety of fall activities you can put on your bucket list!

Bake or buy a tasty fall treat.

Fall is the season of all things cinnamon, sugar, and spice. At least once during the season, you should treat yourself to your favorite fall dessert. Take some time out of your evening to bake yourself and your loved ones apple muffins, pumpkin bread, sweet potato pie, etc.

Or, if you’re not a big fan of baking or feel like you don’t have time to do it, just go out and buy yourself your favorite fall treat! Doing this will certainly get you in the spirit.

Drink some apple cider.

Like fall desserts, I feel like I have to have at least one sip of apple cider in the fall. Feel free to omit this idea if you’re not a fan, but if you are, squeeze it in! Buy some from a nearby orchard or farmer’s market, or just get it from the grocery store. You can also get inventive with the cider and make some tasty cocktails like an apple cider mimosa or hot toddy! Yum!

Have a fall-themed movie night.

