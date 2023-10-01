Want To Party The Night Away In Style Like The Great Gatsby? Go For An Art Deco Wedding

Who doesn’t love it when a wedding has a really cool theme?

More couples these days are choosing to draw some inspiration from the roaring 20s and have an Art Deco-themed wedding.

If you don’t know much about Art Deco, it’s a term for the kind of visual arts, product, and architecture design that was really big in the United States from the 1920s to the early 1930s. When thinking of Art Deco, think of “The Great Gatsby,” sharp geometric designs, and icons from the Jazz Age era.

If you want an Art Deco-inspired wedding theme but don’t necessarily want to be strutting down the aisle in a flapper costume, here are some subtle ways to incorporate an Art Deco aesthetic into your wedding.

Use black and gold.

Black and gold is a wonderful color combination that screams Art Deco and adds a very classy, vintage vibe to your wedding. Consider dressing your bridal party in black and gold or incorporate it into your wedding decorations and venue furniture.

Incorporate geometric shapes.

Art Deco involves a lot of sharp geometric shapes and lines. You can look online for some cool backdrops you can use for your ceremony that hang little silver or gold three-dimensional shapes to get married under or hang in any nearby trees.

Use crystal glassware.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.