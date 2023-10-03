When She Told Her Teen Daughter That She’s Disappointed About Her Unplanned Pregnancy, Her Daughter Flipped Out

This 42-year-old woman has a daughter who is 17, and yesterday, her daughter confessed that she’s been physical several times with her 19-year-old boyfriend, and she had no clue about this.

She felt like this was a punch to the gut, especially since she has had a lot of conversations with her daughter about these kinds of things, and she has always asked that her daughter just be open and honest with her about what activities she’s partaking in.

She expected her daughter to keep her in the loop so she could ensure that her daughter was being safe and taking precautions.

“I emphasized that should the need for my advice ever arise, she could come to me unashamed,” she explained.

“However, turns out she omitted mentioning her intentions. Yesterday, she approached me while crying and confessed…Alongside that, she also revealed that she’s pregnant and proceeded to show me two positive pregnancy tests.”

“While I expressed my clear disappointment in her actions, specifically that of having kept her decision from me, I assured her that I wouldn’t turn my back on her. I explained that since she’s failed to be transparent with me, I couldn’t be of help when it came to significant matters…”

She once again repeated to her daughter that she should have taken specific precautions, and she also expressed to her daughter that she was disappointed she didn’t take any of her advice.

She remained calm as she said all of this since she knows what it’s like to have an unplanned pregnancy.

Instead of also remaining calm, her daughter flipped out on her. Her daughter said she was berating her and lying about being a support system.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.